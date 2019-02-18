Back to IndieWire

The Oscars Won’t Have a Host, but It Will Have 40,000 Real Roses Onstage

Production designer David Korins offered a preview of the stage.

3 hours ago

An Oscar statue is seen on stage at the 88th Academy Awards nomination ceremony, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 88th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles88th Academy Awards - Nominations Announcement, Beverly Hills, USA

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Oscars won’t have a host or “everyday people” (who show producer Donna Gigliotti says “don’t get me ratings”), but it will have 40,000 real roses onstage. That’s according to production designer David Korins , who offered a preview of this year’s “Crystal Cloud” stage on Instagram.

“I think we can all agree that the world is filled with too many straight lines & rigid thinking,” he wrote while introducing the curved design. “For this years #oscars I have designed a world based on the ideas of inclusion & community. The design uses warm welcoming shapes that will not only reach out & wrap around the audience but towards the viewers at home. We call this piece the CRYSTAL CLOUD. It’s only one of many looks for the #oscars on February 24 (a week from today). It weighs 1600 lbs & I can tell you (because we teched it yesterday) that it’s truly spectacular in person. Can’t wait for you all to see what we are cooking up for the telecast. Did I mention we have about 40,000 real roses on stage?”

Avail yourself of the design:

