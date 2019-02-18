The Oscars Won’t Have a Host, but It Will Have 40,000 Real Roses Onstage

Production designer David Korins offered a preview of the stage.

The Oscars won’t have a host or “everyday people” (who show producer Donna Gigliotti says “don’t get me ratings”), but it will have 40,000 real roses onstage. That’s according to production designer David Korins , who offered a preview of this year’s “Crystal Cloud” stage on Instagram.

“I think we can all agree that the world is filled with too many straight lines & rigid thinking,” he wrote while introducing the curved design. “For this years #oscars I have designed a world based on the ideas of inclusion & community. The design uses warm welcoming shapes that will not only reach out & wrap around the audience but towards the viewers at home. We call this piece the CRYSTAL CLOUD. It’s only one of many looks for the #oscars on February 24 (a week from today). It weighs 1600 lbs & I can tell you (because we teched it yesterday) that it’s truly spectacular in person. Can’t wait for you all to see what we are cooking up for the telecast. Did I mention we have about 40,000 real roses on stage?”

Avail yourself of the design:

