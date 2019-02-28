‘Osmosis’ Trailer: Get Ready for More Future Dating Nightmares, Courtesy of Netflix

The French scripted series is the latest project to show that maybe love and science are a bad combination.

If movies and TV are any indication, the future of online dating is very bleak. The streaming service that brought you the “Hang the DJ” episode of “Black Mirror” (which ended up being surprisingly hopeful!) is back with a story about how science and true love maybe weren’t meant to be mixed at all. The French series “Osmosis,” which premieres next month on Netflix, follows a group of participants in a new dating service that uses brainwaves to guarantee finding a soulmate. Some are eager participants, while others remain a little skeptical that a pill and a spot of time in a hallucination dome can bring about magical true love. But, as these things tend to do, it looks like the people in this trial end up giving a little bit more than their personal data when this effort starts to fall apart. (At least they have a cool little interactive display tattoo that they can wind up whenever they want that sweet, sweet hit of oxytocin. Or implanted memories. It’s releasing one of two.)

Series creator Audrey Fouché previously worked as a writer on the original “The Returned,” penning much of that series’ second season. “Gossip Girl” vet Hugo Becker stars as one of the people involved in this messy dating search, alongside a cast that also includes Agathe Bonitzer.

Netflix isn’t a stranger to French-language entertainment, having previously distributed a pair of seasons of “Marseille,” which starred Gérard Depardieu as the title city’s mayor. Last fall, the service announced three additional series, including one based on the Thierry Jonquet novel “Vampires.”

“Osmosis” premieres March 29 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer (which of course also features an interpretive ballet sequence) below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.