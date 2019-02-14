‘Paddington’ Lives! Ben Whishaw to Reprise Voice Role in New Television Series

Following two beloved trips to the big screen, the "Paddington" franchise is officially coming to U.S. television.

The future of the “Paddington” movie franchise has remained in question following the critical success of “Paddington 2” last year, but now fans can celebrate as the series will continue with a twist: “Paddington” is moving to U.S. television with a brand new series on Nickelodeon. Variety first announced the news. Nickelodeon is partnering with StudioCanal and producer David Heyman on the series, which will feature CGI animation. Ben Whishaw is set to reprise his role as the voice of the marmalade-loving bear.

“Paddington is such a beloved character for all of us at Studiocanal,” CEO Didier Lupfer said in a statement. “We are incredibly happy to be back in his world introducing new generations to his kindness, generosity and spirit.”

“We can’t wait to welcome Paddington, one of the world’s most beloved characters, to our global Nickelodeon family with a series that will take him on fun and exciting new adventures, while staying true to his original heartfelt charm and spirit,” said Layla Lewis, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships for Nickelodeon.

Both StudioCanal and Heyman were behind the two “Paddington” movies, the first of which gave StudioCanal its biggest theatrical gross in history. Heyman told Collider last fall a third movie in the franchise was being eyed, but not with director Paul King. The filmmaker is moving on to a live-action “Willy Wonka” origin story. The Nickelodeon series will not be a direct continuation of the films.

“I don’t think Paul King will direct the third,” Heyman said. “He did the first two — he and I are working on another project together… He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third ‘Paddington.’ We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on.”

The “Paddington” Nickelodeon series will be aimed at pre-schoolers and will air on Nickelodeon’s networks worldwide next year. In addition to the series, StudioCanal is also working on a “Paddington” mobile video game entitled “Paddington Run.” Check out a first look of the series below.

