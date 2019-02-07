‘Pet Sematary’ Trailer Delivers Stephen King’s Classic and Twisted Scenes — Watch

John Lithgow also stars in Paramount Pictures' remake of Mary Lambert's 1983 classic.

As with all beloved Hollywood properties, Stephen King’s horror classic “Pet Sematary” is getting an update for 2019. With a cast led by a near-holy trifecta of John Lithgow, Jason Clarke, and Amy Seimetz, the terrors are sure to come from inside the house. As Toni Collette showed in last year’s indie horror hit “Hereditary,” a great performance can be the difference between pretty good and truly transcendent horror. As horror continues to thrive at the box office and with critics alike, “Pet Sematary” is the latest offering to the gods of genre cinema. The newly released second trailer promises plenty of scares.

Clarke stars as Louis Creed, a doctor who moves his family out of the big city to the country. Seimetz plays his wife, Rachel. Lithgow plays the couple’s elderly neighbor, Jud Crandall, who welcomes them with a warning of dangers lurking. When their daughter is killed in an auto accident, Louis and Rachel bury the body in a pet cemetery and soon discover she has been resurrected in demonic form.

Based on King’s 1983 horror novel of the same name, the script was adapted by Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich. “Pet Sematary” was directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, the directing team behind 2014’s “Starry Eyes” and the 2007 thriller “Absence.”

Kölsch and Widmyer’s take is the second big screen adaptation of King’s novel; it will go head to head with Mary Lambert’s 1989 film, which had the advantage of a King-penned screenplay. The film received mixed critical reception, but earned Lambert cult status amongst horror fans; she is one of few women horror directors of her era.

Following last year’s blockbuster success of Warner Bros.’ “It,” anything Stephen King has been in high demand. Hulu recently found success with its King-inspired series “Castle Rock,” and Paramount aims to do the same.

Paramount Pictures will open “Pet Sematary” in theaters April 5, 2019. Watch the second trailer below.

