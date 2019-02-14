‘Psych’ Movie Sequel Coming to USA at End of 2019

James Roday, Dulé Hill, and the core cast are all making their return for another film continuation of the fan-favorite series.

“Psych” will never die. Long after anyone reading this is gone from the Earth, digital versions of James Roday and Dulé Hill will be solving crimes in and around Santa Barbara. Latest proof: USA announced on Thursday that another film continuation of its long-running series will be coming to the network by the end of 2019. The familiar cast of characters, played by Roday, Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, and Tim Omundson will all be returning to reprise their roles.

Over time, the show has gone from quirky freshman detective comedy to a legitimate fandom phenomenon, taking “Psych” to Comic-Con levels of anticipation before the first of the movies premiered in the fall of 2017.

At that sneak peek two summers ago, series creator Steve Franks expressed a strong desire to keep the film franchise going, even if “Psych” had ended its life as a TV show. “Psych: The Movie” was co-written by Franks and Roday, with Franks behind the camera.

Since the premiere of “Psych: The Movie” in December 2017, Roday has gone on to star in the ABC series “A Million Little Things,” which is also slated to return for a Season 2 later in 2019. Hill has had regular appearances on Seasons 7 and 8 of fellow USA series “Suits.”

No word yet if John Cena will also be coming back, but “Psych: The Movie 2” does seem to center on some unfortunate developments in the life of Chief Carlton Lassiter (Omundson). According to USA’s official synopsis, he’s “ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn (Roday) and Gus (Hill) return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural.”

“Psych: The Movie 2” is scheduled to premiere in late 2019.

