‘Queer Eye’ Season 3 Gets a Release Date, With a Carly Rae Jepsen Soundtrack

All things just keep getting better, starting this March.

The Netflix show dedicated to the love of self is using Valentine’s Day iconography to announce its season premiere: “Queer Eye” will return for new episodes on March 15, 2019.

The announcement also serves as a sneak preview of pop artist Carly Rae Jepsen’s upcoming single, “Now That I Found You.” (Per the release, the full song will be available soon.)

This new version of “Queer Eye” features Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) as experts on various aspects of life, who come to those in need of help with their individual expertise.

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged and into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. This season, these fearless ambassadors of taste are headed to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.

After winning three Emmys in 2018 for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Structured Reality Program, “Queer Eye” is set to continue the pre-established tradition of making lives better for the show’s “heroes.”

Seasons 3 and 4 were shot in Kansas City, Mo., following the first two seasons (which were shot in the area surrounding Atlanta). Meanwhile, the Fab Five have already become globetrotters, as Netflix recently announced that the show would travel to Japan for a short run of episodes featuring a new set of “heroes” — the show’s official term for the people whose lives are transformed by the Fab Five.

Check out the official date announcement, as well as some first-look photos from Season 3, below. “Queer Eye” returns March 15 to Netflix.

