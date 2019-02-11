Rachel Brosnahan Claps Back to Criticism of Midge Maisel’s Parenting

She suggested that male characters aren't subject to the same complaints.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been the belle of the ball this awards season, picking up acting prizes for Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub in addition to being named Best Comedy at the Golden Globes. Not everyone is a fan, of course, and Brosnahan responded to one dissatisfied viewer on Twitter who took issue with Midge Maisel’s hands-off approach to parenting.

In response to the claim that her character is a terrible mother, the recent Screen Actors Guild Award winner said, “Absolutely. I’m not sure I would go as far as terrible, however she’s certainly not winning ‘parent of the year’. But it also doesn’t change the fact that this was not one of the primary criticisms of Don Draper or Walter White who were similarly, single-mindedly ambitious.”

Don Draper and Walter White of “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” respectively, are regarded as being very good at what they do — and, especially in the case of the latter, not especially great people.

In a follow-up tweet about her comparison to Walter White, Brosnahan added, “Sure. It was also a drama and this is a comedy. Midge isn’t evil but she’s sometimes blinded by her own privilege and can be self involved when it comes to pursuit of her new dream.” As for the idea that Midge could simply spend time with her children off camera, the actress replied in the affirmative: “She definitely is. But her life as a mother is not the primary focus of our story.”

Absolutely. I’m not sure I would go as far as terrible, however she’s certainly not winning “parent of the year”. But it also doesn’t change the fact that this was not one of the primary criticisms of Don Draper or Walter White who were similarly, single-mindedly ambitious. https://t.co/a1Q3GXCtyH — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) February 10, 2019 Being likeable is for tweets. Women are complex creatures. We got a lot to do in a short amount of time on Earth. Now go write your book.🎈 https://t.co/V0QJInzTJd — Alex Borstein (@AlexBorstein) February 9, 2019

