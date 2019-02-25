Rami Malek Fell Off the Stage After Oscar Win, Treated by Paramedics

Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for his leading role in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Rami Malek was treated by paramedics inside the Dolby Theatre after falling off the stage during the 2019 Oscars. The incident occurred after Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for his leading role in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the ceremony had concluded when Malek, holding his Oscar statue, dropped off the stage. Paramedics came to the scene to treat the actor, first in the front row of the theater and then backstage.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” was the winner of four Academy Awards, making it the most awarded movie of the year. In addition to Malek’s victory, the film also won honors for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing. While accepting his Best Actor trophy, Malek made no mention of director Bryan Singer. The filmmaker was credited as the director of “Bohemian Rhapsody” despite being fired from production a couple weeks before filming wrapped.

“My mom is in here somewhere, I love you. I love you, lady,” Malek said at the start of his speech “My family, thank you for all of this. My dad didn’t get to see me do any of this, but I think he’s looking down on me right now. This is a monumental moment.”

“I’m so appreciative to all of you, to everyone who has had a hand in getting me here,” Malek continued. “To the Academy, to people who took a chance on me every step of the way. Graham King, [producer] Denis O’Sullivan, everyone at Fox and New Regency, thank you guys so much. I might not have been the obvious choice but I guess it worked out. Thank you, Queen. Thank you guys for allowing me to be the tiniest part of your phenomenal, extraordinary legacy. I am forever in your debt.”

Malek now has an Oscar and an Emmy under his belt. The actor won the latter for the first season of his USA drama series “Mr. Robot.”

