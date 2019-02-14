Don’t Believe the Rumors: Rian Johnson Says His New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Isn’t Dead

Johnson is directing the murder mystery "Knives Out" in between "The Last Jedi" and his upcoming new trilogy of "Star Wars" movies.

Sorry “The Last Jedi” haters, but Rian Johnson isn’t going anywhere in the “Star Wars” universe. After rumors started rampantly spreading online that Johnson was no longer going to direct a new trilogy of “Star Wars” movies, the director himself took to social media to confirm the news was not true. The rumor first originated at a website called SuperBroMovies and was picked up by various other news outlets. The original post has been taken down.

“No it isn’t true, I’m still working on the trilogy,” Johnson wrote. “With all due respect to the movie bros, who I’m sure are lovely kind bros with good fraternal intentions.”

Johnson’s upcoming “Star Wars” trilogy will be his return to the franchise after “The Last Jedi” was released in December 2017. The sequel to J.J. Abrams’ “The Force Awakens” proved to be the most divisive “Star Wars” entry ever released, with a certain section of the fandom upset with some of the choices Johnson made to the story. A more extreme group of “Star Wars” fans continued to be outraged over the prominent focus on female characters in the franchise. The backlash became so volatile online it led new cast member Kelly Marie Tran to wipe her Instagram account clean.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced in November 2017 before the release of “The Last Jedi” that Johnson would continue in the “Star Wars” universe with a brand new trilogy. Details about what Johnson is planning for his new “Star Wars” films have been practically nonexistent ever since. Abrams is directing the trilogy-ending “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which Disney will open nationwide December 20.

Before Johnson starts work on his “Star Wars” trilogy, he’s directing the contemporary murder mystery “Knives Out.” The star-studded movie features Chris Evans and Daniel Craig and will open in theaters November 27.

