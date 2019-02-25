Richard E. Grant Finally Meets Barbra Streisand at the Oscars, and His Reaction Is Priceless

Grant is a Streisand superfan, which means meeting his icon was probably just as satisfying as winning an Oscar.

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” critical darling Richard E. Grant lost the Best Supporting Actor Oscar to “Green Book” star Mahershala Ali, but Grant still ended Oscar night as a winner. The 61-year-old actor finally got to meet his, from boyhood to the present, most beloved Hollywood icon Barbra Streisand, and he predictably lost his mind while reacting to the encounter on social media.

“Meeting with Barbra Streisand and having a proper conversation was an absolute astonishment,” Grant said. “She was EVERYTHING I’d hoped, expected and dreamt she’d be.”

Streisand super-fan Grant spent much of Oscar season singing the praises of the Oscar-winning actress and musician. The two performers made headlines in January after Grant posted to social media a fan letter he wrote to Streisand when he was just 14 years old. Streisand responded to the letter, writing directly to Grant, “What a wonderful letter you wrote me when you were 14! And look at you now! You’re terrific in your latest movie with Melissa. Congratulations and love, Barbra.”

Grant lost the Oscar, but he did pick up the Indie Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor the day before the Academy Awards. Next up for Grant is a mysterious role in “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which will open in theaters December 20.

Suitably blurry-eyed selfie with @BarbraStreisand who was EVERYTHING I’d hoped,expected & dreamt she’d be.🎶QUEEN BEE🎶 pic.twitter.com/8hBmvo1h4W — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 25, 2019

Being Oscar nominated was pretty amazing, but meeting with @barbrastreisand and having a proper conversation was an absolute astonishment. 40 carat Gold 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/7ahBzdjg9j — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 25, 2019

Not slept a wink yet & flying home later today, with the @filmindependent Spirit Award that Glenn Close handed me on Saturday, with such generous & undiluted celebratory joy. 🇺🇸🏆🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ro9WXJ2YhR — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) February 25, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.