Roadside Attractions Acquires ‘The Golden Cage’ Pilot, Its Latest Expansion Into TV

The "Dear White People" distributor is setting its sights on the small screen.

Roadside Attractions has acquired the hourlong drama pilot “The Golden Cage,” a female-focused Wall Street thriller. Oskar Nordmark is writing the project, which Darryl Taja (“The Perfect Guy”) of Epidemic Pictures will produce alongside Adam Rodin (“Extant”); Nordmark is also the series creator. It marks Roadside’s latest inroads into television following the Netflix adaptation of its successful 2014 film “Dear White People.”

According to a press release, the series “is set in New York and details the lengths an ex-con will go to both camouflage her past and ensure a top spot for herself in the competitive world of high finance on Wall Street.” It’s a familiar setting for Roadside, which has released such films as “Arbitrage” and “Margin Call.”

Founded in 2003 and bought by Lionsgate in 2007, the company has been a staple of American independent cinema for 15 years; recent releases or co-releases include “Ben Is Back,” “Juliet, Naked,” “Wonderstruck,” and “Manchester by the Sea.” According to the same press release, “the company expects to make more television announcements in the near future.”

