Sarah Silverman Fires Back at Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly Over Climate Change

Megyn Kelly questioned how Silverman can use such language and still voice a character in a Disney movie.

Sarah Silverman is back in the news after firing off an expletive-filled response to Donald Trump after he mocked 2020 presidential contender Amy Klobuchar for talking about climate change while “standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures.” Trump trying to downplay climate change sparked fiery outrage from Silverman.

“No point in explaining how mind blowingly stupid this tweet is so I’m just gonna go with FUCK YOU, and also add that you are a smelly penis hole with balls that touch water,” Silverman wrote to Trump. “Eat shit, you greedy twat.”

As Silverman’s response went viral online, none other than Megyn Kelly stepped in to call out Silverman for using vulgar language while being a voice actor in Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise. “This woman wants to star in children’s movies produced by Disney,” Kelly wrote. “And just did, in ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet.'”

“It’s true! I am a blue explicit often political comedian and also love doing voices for children,” Silverman fired back. “I know it’s easier if people are one thing but no one is, not even you! We all have many sides and I think that’s ok. Peace Ma”

In addition to voicing Vanellope in “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which is Oscar nominated for Best Animated Feature, Silverman also recently hosted her Hulu talk show “I Love You America.” The series was canceled after streaming 21 episodes.

