‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Teasers: This Adaptation Sure Looks Spooky

Guillermo del Toro is producing this adaptation of the children's book series.

There’s only one kind of story to tell in the dark, dear readers, and it’s the scary kind. Guillermo del Toro produced and has a story credit on André Øvredal’s adaptation of the children’s book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz, which are memorable to many for their disturbing covers. Watch the first teasers for the film below.

“We’re next,” says one terrified teen to another in the first teaser; moments later, a monster of some sort crashes through a door and, one can only assume, proves the ill-fated boy right. In the other, another terrified kiddo hides under his bed as a zombie-looking baddie wanders into his room; while hiding from that creature, another one pulls him into the darkness. (And you thought your adolescence was difficult.)

Consisting of three horror-themed tomes, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” was published between 1981 and 1991 and also inspired an upcoming documentary featuring R.L. Stine and other authors.

Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Abrams, and Gabriel Rush star in the film, Øvredal’s followup to the well-received “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.” Lionsgate and CBS Films will release “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” in theaters on August 9.





Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.