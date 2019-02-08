Dirty Campaigns: Just How Much Negativity Can One Oscar Season Take? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 231: Is "Green Book" really the target of covert campaigns from rival studios?

This year’s Oscar season is one of the most unpredictables ones in ages, with “Roma” and “Green Book” going up against each other even as “Black Panther” fans continue to cheer it on, and Spike Lee remaining a dark horse for Best Director. Since it’s a tight race in many categories, the campaigns may end up making all the difference. In recent weeks, many people have been speculating about the role of negative campaigning from rival studios to hurt other movies’ chances — specifically, who’s out to get “Green Book”? The movie has faced criticism for its story as well as the mistakes of the people behind the camera, but it remains a mystery whether any of these reports were pushed along by people looking to stop the movie in its tracks.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through the possible impact of a negative campaign, as well as the open question of whether mixed opinions about Netflix could stymie the Best Picture chances for “Roma.” Plus, Anne offers a full download from the Oscar nominees luncheon.

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.