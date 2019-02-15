Oscar Ceremony Scandals: Why Has This Year’s Show Ticked So Many People Off? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 232: The Academy keeps making changes that its own members don't like. Here's why.

As usual, there’s no telling exactly how this year’s Oscar ceremony will play out until it airs, but it certainly hasn’t had an easy ride in the planning stages. From the Kevin Hart scandal that led the show to go on without a host, to the uproar over the decision to relegate major categories to the commercial break, the plans for the 2019 ceremony have faced nothing but a steady barrage of negativity.

So what gives? Why is the Academy making changes that risk alienating its own members? That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, the final installment before Oscar voting closes. Co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also take a broader look at the race and examine a Best Picture showdown that’s very tough to call.

