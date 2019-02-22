Oscars 2019 Predictions: Why This Year Is Such a Tough Call — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 233: Here's why this year's race has been so unpredictable.

After months of hectic campaigns and a seemingly endless parade of awards shows, Oscar season comes to a dramatic finale this weekend with the Academy Awards. Voting ended earlier this week and prognosticators have finished the hard work. Now we wait. But with the full narrative of the last few months coming to a close, is anything guaranteed? “Roma” may be a popular favorite, but even the Best Picture category has a few other major contenders. Needless to say, every Oscar pool is going to require a lot of educated guesswork.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn sits down with Anne Thompson in Los Angeles as they anticipate the outcome of the ceremony, taking into account some of the potential upsets — and why the plans for this year’s ceremony have been as complicated as the overall race.

Listen to the full episode below.

