‘Sex Education’ Gets Season 2 Renewal From Netflix

The charming British sex comedy, starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, will return for an eight-episode Season 2.

According to Netflix, high school Queen Bee Regina George has a new rival — and it’s a teenage virgin whose lack of sexual experience hasn’t kept him from dishing out advice to his fellow classmates. And he’ll keep doing so for a second season.

The first season of “Sex Education” introduced Otis (Asa Butterfield), whose knowledge of human relationships is in large part due to living with his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), a practicing sex therapist.

In the below video announcement that the Netflix dramedy “Sex Education” has been renewed for a second season, Otis’s fellow classmates pay tribute to an iconic montage from the 2004 teen comedy “Mean Girls.” (Rumor has it that the reason Otis’s helmet is so big is that it’s full of secrets.)

According to Netflix, an estimated 40 million households watched the first season within the first four weeks of its premiere. Season 2, like Season 1, will be eight episodes. Cast members confirmed to return include Anderson, Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, and Patricia Allison.

In a statement, series creator Laurie Nunn said that “the reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

“Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,” said Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland. “Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she’s created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world.”

Check out the video announcement below. “Sex Education” Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

