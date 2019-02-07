‘Shaft’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie Usher Are Father and Son In Reboot

The new film will serve as the fifth installment in the popular action franchise.

“Shaft” is taking a page out of the “Creed” book this year. Just as Sylvester Stallone passed the “Rocky” baton to Michael B. Jordan, Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson will pass the “Shaft” baton to star Jessie Usher. As seen in the new trailer released by Warner Bros., three generations of “Shaft” stars will be colliding in the new reboot, previously titled “Son of Shaft” but now opting for the much simpler “Shaft.” Set for release this summer, the movie will be the fifth installment in the action franchise.

The movie was written by “Black-ish” creator and “Girls Trip” writer Kenya Barris, with co-writer Alex Barnow (“The Godlbergs”), so there is every reason to believe the latest installment will stay true to the franchise’s comedy roots. “Barbershop” director Tim Story is behind the camera for Warner Bros.

Although it’s little to go on, the movie’s synopsis reads: “John Shaft Jr. (Usher), a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his father’s (Jackson) help to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death.”

Roundtree starred as John Shaft I in the original 1971 classic and its subsequent sequels. Jackson starred as his nephew, John Shaft II, in the 2000 film starring Vanessa Williams, Jeffrey Wright, and Christian Bale. A relative newcomer, Usher will play the son of Jackson’s character in the new film. Usher is best known as the lead of Starz basketball sitcom “Survivor’s Remorse, which is executive produced by LeBron James, and also features in “Creed 2.” “Shaft” also stars Regina Hall, Alexandra Shipp, and Method Man.

With three different Shaft actors, hopefully we get to hear the famous theme song three times.

Warner Bros. will release “Shaft” in theaters on June 14, 2019. Until then, check out the trailer below:

