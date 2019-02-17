‘SNL’ Mocks Lady Gaga’s ‘100 People in a Room’ Speech on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

She can't seem to live this one down.

If you’ve been paying too much attention to awards season, you already know about Lady Gaga’s “100 people in a room” speech. A staple of her appearances over the last several months, it’s meant as an expression of gratitude to her “A Star Is Born” director/co-star: There can be 100 people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you. You just need one to believe in you, and that was Bradley Cooper.”

Gaga’s habit of repeating the line was mocked by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg during their Golden Globes monologue, and made its way onto “Saturday Night Live” last night.

As part of a “Family Feud” skit pitting this year’s Academy Awards nominees against each other, Gaga (Melissa Villaseñor) finds herself repeating her familiar bit. “It is such an honor to be on the ‘Feud,'” she says after being introduced. “If 99 people are surveyed, you just need one person to believe in you to win the game.”

After being told that’s not how it works, Gaga replies, “It works if you dream it” before launching into the oh oh oh vocalization immortalized in the trailer for “A Star Is Born.” Gaga is then joined by Cooper (Kyle Mooney), who explains how they came to be collaborators: “I saw this woman at the Super Bowl halftime show and I had this wild idea. I thought, maybe she could play a singer.”

Their team is rounded out by an expressionless Rami Malek (Pete Davidson) and stately Mahershala Ali (Chris Redd), who’s asked about the “last scene” in “Green Book” — the oft-discussed moment in which his and Viggo Mortensen’s characters eat fried chicken together. “That wasn’t the last scene, Steve,” Ali says. “It was for me,” Harvey replies.

Watch the full skit below:

