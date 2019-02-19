‘Spider-Verse’ Fans Unite to Playfully Spam Disney’s ‘Incredibles 2’ Oscar Campaign

"Spider-Verse" currently has the edge over "Incredibles 2" in this year's Oscar race for Best Animated Feature.

Pixar has an incredible track record when it comes to winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Since the first prize was given out in 2002, Pixar has claimed nine Oscars in the category for such hits as “Finding Nemo,” “Brave,” “Wall-E,” “Toy Story 3,” and more. Last year’s Oscar winner was Pixar’s own “Coco.” The company is back in the race this year with “Incredibles 2,” Brad Bird’s sequel to his Oscar-winning Pixar hit “The Incredibles,” but after several months of being the frontrunner for this year’s Best Animated Feature race the film has fallen behind Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

“Spider-Verse” came on strong at the start of awards season, winning Best Animated Feature from both the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. The beloved animated superhero film surprised at the Golden Globes where it was named Best Animated Feature over “Incredibles 2,” and since then “Spider-Verse” has picked up nearly every animated prize on the circuit.”

“Despite the popularity and success of ‘Incredibles 2,’ with its record $608.5 million domestic gross, ‘Spider-Verse’ has the momentum,” IndieWire’s awards editor Anne Thompson writes about the Oscar race this year. “It has earned all of the awards acclaim, including the Golden Globe and Producers Guild prizes.”

Now “Spider-Verse” fans have united on social media to ensure Disney doesn’t get a lead on the Sony superhero movie. Over the long President’s Day Weekend, Disney campaigned for “Incredibles 2” on its official Twitter page, quoting critical acclaim for the movie in a couple For Your Consideration-style posts. “Spider-Verse” fans flooded the replies on each post with the same gif of “Spider-Verse” hero Miles Morales and his spider-senses tingling. Even the official social media page for “The Walking Dead” got in on the fun and replied with the gif.

Oscar season is known for dirty campaigning from studios, and many pundits have called this year’s season one of the most brutal yet, so it’s a bit humorous to see “Spider-Verse” fandom get playful in an attempt to keep the Sony film in its current frontrunner status. Both movies have been acclaimed and financially successful. The winner will be revealed when the Oscars air live on ABC this Sunday, February 24 at 8pm ET.

“Incredibles 2 is Both Super and Subversive” ROLLING STONE, Peter Travers. For Your Consideration – Best Animated Feature pic.twitter.com/NtSA3yQFdA — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) February 15, 2019

“Incredibles 2 comes supercharged with timely, sophisticated themes around societal apathy and gender parity” TIME OUT, Tomris Laffly. For Your Consideration – Best Animated Feature pic.twitter.com/i4zNGbSTTN — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) February 16, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.