Spike Lee Teams with Netflix, Chadwick Boseman for Next Film Project

“Da 5 Bloods” is slated to go into production once the famed director finishes his “BlacKkKlansman” awards tour.

Spike Lee is celebrating his recent award success by heading to Netflix. Variety is reporting that the director’s next project will be a Vietnam-set story called “Da 5 Bloods.”

For his first foray into making a film for the streaming service, Lee has brought on Chadwick Boseman to star. “Da 5 Bloods” will follow the lives of veterans of the Vietnam War who, per Variety’s report, return to the jungle to find their lost innocence.” Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno are also in talks to join the cast.

Lee is nominated for Best Director (for the first time in his long career) for his film “BlacKkKlansman.” Meanwhile, Boseman had a breakout 2018 playing T’Challa, the lead character in the Best Picture-nominated “Black Panther” and a major part of the mammoth team-up film “Avengers: Infinity War.” This new film “Da 5 Bloods” is expected to go into production following the end of both Lee and Boseman’s awards years following next weekend’s ceremony. (Lee’s future Netflix compatriots are also nominated in multiple categories “BlacKkKlansman” is nominated for, including “Roma” in both Best Picture and Best Director, and the Coen Brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” in Best Adapted Screenplay.)

Lee is no stranger to streaming, whether as a director or executive producer. His 2015 film “Chi-Raq” was a first for then newly created Amazon Studios, debuting on the platform during the end-of-year awards push. Lee also has an existing relationship with Netflix, having helped bring his film “She’s Gotta Have It” to the service as a series adaptation. After debuting on Thanksgiving 2017, the show has been renewed for a second season, likely to be released later this year.

“Da 5 Bloods” will also reunite Lee with co-writer Kevin Willmott, who previously worked in the same role on both “BlacKkKlansman” and “Chi-Raq.” Willmott is also nominated for an Oscar at next Sunday’s ceremony.

