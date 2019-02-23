2019 Independent Spirit Awards Full Winners List, Updating Live

"We the Animals" leads all films with five nominations.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards will soon be underway in sunny Santa Monica, with Aubrey Plaza hosting the last stop on the road to the Oscars. “We the Animals” leads all films with five nominations, followed by “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” and “You Were Never Really Here” with four apiece. There’s excitingly little overlap between today’s ceremony and tomorrow’s — for the first time since 2008, no movies are up for the top prize at both shows — meaning we’re about to see a fresh set of winners.

The ceremony airs live on IFC beginning at 2 p.m. PST. Watch this space for a live, updating list of winners — the winners we will put in bold below as they are announced:

Best Feature

“Eighth Grade”

“First Reformed”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Leave No Trace”

“You Were Never Really Here”

Best First Feature

“Hereditary”

“Sorry to Bother You”

“The Tale”

“We the Animals”

“Wildlife”

Best Female Lead

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Regina Hall, “Support the Girls”

Helena Howard, “Madeline’s Madeline”

Carey Mulligan, “Wildlife”

Best Male Lead

John Cho, “Searching”

Daveed Diggs, “Blindspotting”

Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Christian Malheiros, “Sócrates”

Joaquin Phoenix, “You Were Never Really Here”

Best Director

Debra Granik, “Leave No Trace”

Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Tamara Jenkins, “Private Life”

Lynne Ramsay, “You Were Never Really Here”

Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Best Documentary

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“On Her Shoulders”

“Shirkers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Best Supporting Male

Photo by Mary Cybulski

Raúl Castillo, “We the Animals”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Josh Hamilton, “Eighth Grade”

John David Washington, “Monsters and Men”

Best Screenplay

Richard Glatzer, Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, “Colette”

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Tamara Jenkins, “Private Life”

Boots Riley, “Sorry to Bother You”

Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Read More: Final Independent Spirit Awards Predictions: Barry Jenkins and Debra Granik in Tight Race

Robert Altman Award

“Suspiria”

Best First Screenplay

Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”

Christina Choe, “Nancy”

Cory Finley, “Thoroughbreds”

Jennifer Fox, “The Tale”

Quinn Shephard and Laurie Shephard, “Blame”

Best Editing

Joe Bini, “You Were Never Really Here”

Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, “We the Animals”

Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, “American Animals”

Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, “The Tale”

Nick Houy, “Mid90s”

Bonnie Award

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama

Best International Film

“Burning” (South Korea)

“The Favourite” (United Kingdom)

“Happy as Lazzaro” (Italy)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

John Cassavetes Award

“A Bread Factory”

“En el Septimo Dia”

“Never Goin’ Back”

“Sócrates”

“Thunder Road”

Best Supporting Female

Kayli Carter, “Private Life”

Tyne Daly, “A Bread Factory”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, “Leave No Trace”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Nancy”

Best Cinematography

Ashley Connor, “Madeline’s Madeline”

Diego Garcia, “Wildlife”

Benjamin Loeb,” Mandy”

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, “Suspiria”

Zak Mulligan, “We the Animals”

Producers Award

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Moratto, director of “Sócrates”

Ioana Uricaru, director of “Lemonade”

Jeremiah Zagar, director of “We the Animals”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Alexandria Bombach, director of “On Her Shoulders”

Bing Liu, director of “Minding the Gap”

RaMell Ross, director of “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.