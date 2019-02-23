Spirit Awards Live Stream: How To Watch The 2019 Indie Spirits

Aubrey Plaza is hosting this year's ceremony.

Per tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards is the final Oscar season stop before the Academy Awards. This year’s ceremony is being hosted by Aubrey Plaza and will once again take place on the beach in Santa Monica, California. Jeremiah Zagar’s narrative debut “We the Animals” leads the nominations with five, followed by “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” and “You Were Never Really Here” with four each.

This year, the IFC network will once again broadcast the show live beginning at 5pm ET. Viewers without a television can watch IFC’s live stream of the ceremony on its official website, although you’ll need to provide a cable subscription username and password. IFC will rebroadcast the ceremony on television at 9pm ET. The ceremony will also be live streaming on the Film Independent Facebook Watch page. The Facebook live stream also begins at 5pm ET. Highlights and clips from the show will be uploaded to Film Independent’s YouTube page.

Speaking to IndieWire earlier this week, Plaza teased what it’s like hosting an awards ceremony in the year of the host-less Oscars. “It’s been insane,” she said. “It’s such a funny time to be gearing up to host a show, when there are literally articles about hosting scandals, and these think pieces about what is a host. You know, these existential questions, do we need a host? It’s a timely opportunity for me to really kind of take the reins, and go, ‘Maybe I’m the answer.’”

“It’s not about me. It’s about the films,” Plaza continued. “It’s about the nominees. I’m so honored to do it. I’m so flattered that they had confidence in me, and think that I can pull it off. I think the idea that I’m the only host [on] Oscar weekend is hilarious to me.”

Click here for the full list of nominees for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

