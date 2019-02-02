Sundance 2019 Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the Ceremony Online

The event begins at 6:45 PM local time, or 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST.

Another year, another Sundance. This year’s edition of the festival was unusual from its first few moments, with Robert Redford leaving the Day One Press Conference early and suggesting he might take a reduced role at future installments; from there, we’ve seen movies like “Late Night” sell for $13 million and protestors demonstrating the Michael Jackson documentary “Leaving Neverland” (even if far fewer showed up than expected). All that’s left now is the annual awards ceremony, which you can live stream below.

Awards will be given out by both juries and the audience itself. Among those serving jury duty this time around are Akhavan, Damien Chazelle, Tessa Thompson, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Jane Campion, Véréna Paravel, and Corey Stoll. Two of last year’s big winners were Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” which won the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize, and World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award winner “The Guilty,” which went on to be shortlisted for the Foreign-Language Oscar.

The event begins at 6:45 PM local time, or 5:45 PM PST / 8:45 PM EST. Here’s the link:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.