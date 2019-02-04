Taika Waititi & Jemaine Clement Mull ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Werewolf Movie

The pair both worked on the FX adaptation, which premieres at the end of next month.

“What We Do in the Shadows,” in both its incarnations, focuses on the lives of vampires. But in the world that both the original film and the upcoming FX series inhabits, there’s also a competing group of other supernatural species lurking right around the edges. Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena on Monday, director Taika Waititi reiterated his and Jemaine Clement’s original idea to move on to a werewolf-centered movie.

“We had always had plans to make another film, but then a lot of other things got in the way,” Waititi said, pointing to, among other things, his commitments for the Marvel film “Thor: Ragnarok.” “That got in the way of our plans to make our werewolf movie, which was in the same universe as the vampire film. We keep talking about doing that.”

Later, Clement said that the focus is certainly on the FX show now and it’s still just an idea, but it’s something he wouldn’t mind returning to in the future.

“I’m not sick of the subject yet. We hadn’t talked about for a long time. It’s one of those things where you talk about a lot of ideas with people and a question will come up, ‘Have you thought of doing another one?’ And then you’re asked that for the next four years,” Clement said.

Clement explained that these new werewolves are a distinctly American breed.

“They’re not New Zealand werewolves. They’re American, so they swear a bit more. They’re East Coast, New Yorkers,” Clement said.

Clement also referenced the idea that, back during the production of the original film, they joked about wanting to do a movie set in the “Shadows” world more regularly. However, getting the sprawling, improv-heavy premise down to a workable film led to a drawn-out, 14-month editing process that made that more difficult.

“On the last day of shooting, I remember saying, ‘We gotta make one of these every year!’ Then, a year and a half later, we were still trying to figure out the funniest way to say this thing. This time, the actors learnt their scripts,” Clement said.

“What We Do in the Shadows” premieres March 27 on FX.

