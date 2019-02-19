‘The Dirt’ Trailer: Motley Crue’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Comes to Netflix

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly team up again for a biopic of the notorious metal band.

Just when you thought you never wanted to see another music biopic, Netflix comes through with a Mötley Crüe movie that appears to make rock ‘n roll sexy again. As “Bohemian Rhapsody” competes at the Oscars, a decidedly more gritty tale will hit the streaming service this spring, with Machine Gun Kelly as the metal band’s notorious drummer Tommy Lee. In the first official trailer, the biopic paints a high-octane picture of a band on the rise, the infectious energy and outrageous showmanship that propelled them to fame, and the tragic headlines that kept them in spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Bearing the cheeky title “The Dirt,” the movie is helmed by “Jackass” director and producer Jeff Tremaine, so expect plenty of death-defying hijinks and head-smacking stunts. Tremaine also produced a documentary about the band, “Motley Crue: The End” in 2016, so fans can be sure his glam metal bona fides check out. The only narrative movie Tremaine to his name as director is 2013’s “Bad Grandpa.” (Whether that engenders confidence or not is entirely up to personal opinion.)

Like “Bohemian Rhapsody.” “The Dirt” will see fresh faces portraying iconic ones. In addition to Kelly (as Colson Baker) playing drummer Tommy Lee, the movie of course features bassist Nikki Six (Douglas Booth), lead guitarist Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), lead vocalist Vince Neil (Daniel Webber), and Ozzy Osbourne (Tony Cavalero). Fresh off of a successful Sundance debut of their film together, “Big Time Adolescence,” “The Dirt” will also pit Kelly opposite Pete Davidson, who plays a Geffen Records executive. David Costabile (“The Wire”) will play the band’s longtime manager, Doc McGhee.

The project has been kicking around since 2006, when MTV Films and Paramount initially bought film rights to the band’s autobiography, “The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band,” with Larry Charles tapped to direct. Focus Features picked up the rights in 2015 before eventually selling to Netflix.

Netflix will debut “The Dirt” on March 22, 2019. Check out the trailer below.

