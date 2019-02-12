‘The Hustle’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson Are Taking Down ‘Dirty Rotten’ Men

The actresses flip the script in this female-powered "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" remake.

Anne Hathaway is moving on from box office dud “Serenity” with what should be a summer comedy hit thanks to “The Hustle.” MGM has debuted the first trailer for the comedy, which pairs the Oscar winner with “Pitch Perfect” favorite Rebel Wilson for a female-powered “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” remake.

“The Hustle” stars Hathaway and Wilson as “female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them,” reads the official synopsis. The supporting cast includes Alex Sharp, Tim Black Nelson, Ingrid Oliver, and Emma Davies. The script was written by Jac Schaeffer and it was her launching pad to getting an even bigger gig, as she’s now writing Scarlett Johansson’s standalone Black Widow movie for Marvel and Disney.

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” released in 1988, famously paired Steve Martin and Michael Caine. Both Hathaway and Wilson have proven their comedic chops on the big screen before, so getting the two actresses together on the big screen should make for some comedic fireworks. The trailer for the film arrives just ahead of the theatrical release of Wilson’s new film “Isn’t It Romantic?”

“The Hustle” is directed by Chris Addison, the English comedian best known for his acting work in BBC series “The Thick of It” and “In the Loop.” The new comedy is Addison’s feature directorial debut, although he has much experience directing comedies having helmed 13 episodes of HBO’s Emmy winner “Veep.” Addison has also directed episodes of “Fresh of the Boat” and “Playing House.”

“The Hustle” will open nationwide May 10. Watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.