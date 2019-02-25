‘The Irishman’ Teaser: First Hint of What to Expect in Scorsese and De Niro’s Gangster Reunion

Robert De Niro reunites with his "Taxi Driver" director for the cinephile event of 2019.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are finally back together, although cinephiles are going to have to wait a bit longer to see footage from their highly anticipated reunion, “The Irishman.” Netflix dropped the first teaser for the movie during the 2019 Oscars. The clip is simply an announcement, featuring the names of the cast as a bullet drops and some gangster-centric dialogue is heard in the background.

“The Irishman” is based on the 2003 book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt, which recounts the years Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran spent as a mob hitman. Brandt interviewed Sheeran over a five-year period, during which the mobster confessed to being involved in more than 25 hits for the mob. Sheeran was allegedly involved in the death of legendary mob boss Jimmy Hoffa, who went missing in July 1975 and was never found.

De Niro is taking on the role of Sheeran, while Al Pacino is taking on Jimmy Hoffa. Both men are playing the gangsters across decades. Scorsese is using the same technology David Fincher used on “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” to de-age the actors. The VFX work requires a lengthy post-production process. The cast also includes Ray Romano and Joe Pesci, who is coming out of retirement to reunite with his “Goodfellas” director.

“The Irishman” is easily Netflix’s biggest awards release of 2019, and the combination of De Niro and Scorsese makes it perhaps the biggest cinephile event of the year. Netflix will be coming off the critical and Oscar-winning success of “Roma” as it gears up to conquer Oscar season 2019-20 with Scorsese’s latest. The film is set to be Scorsese’s first release since “Silence” opened in 2017.

Netflix will release Scorsese’s “The Irishman” on its platform and in select theaters later this year. Watch the teaser announcement below.

