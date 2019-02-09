Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Is ‘Not Goodfellas,’ Says Thelma Schoonmaker

The revered editor has some hints about the long-awaited passion project.

If you don’t know what to expect of “The Irishman,” Martin Scorsese’s very expensive Netflix movie starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, Thelma Schoonmaker is here to guide you: “‘The Irishman’ is not ‘Goodfellas,'” she told Yahoo Movies.

“And that’s what they think it’s going to be. It’s not. It is not ‘Goodfellas.’ It’s completely different. It’s wonderful. They’re going to love it. But please don’t think it’s gonna be ‘Goodfellas,’ because it isn’t,” said Schoonmaker.

The three-time Oscar winner, who’s cut every one of Scorsese’s films since “Raging Bull” and first began working with him in 1967, is continuing her collaboration with the filmmaker on his adaptation of Charles Brandt’s “I Heard You Paint Houses.”

Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Romano co-star in the movie, which carries a reported price tag of $175–$200 million and will make extensive use of de-aging technology to tell its decades-long story of a labor leader who was accused of having mob connections and being involved in Jimmy Hoffa’s murder.

“We’re seeing some of it, but I haven’t gotten a whole scene where they’re young, and what I’m going to have to see, and what Marty’s going to have to see is, ‘How is it affecting the rest of the movie, when you see them young?’” Schoonmaker said. “Interestingly, we’ve only been able to screen for very few people, because they’re wearing some things on their faces, and on their clothes, that tracks their movement…Nobody minds. Nobody minds watching them play young, because they’re gripped.”

“Very few people have seen it, because we can’t show it to a big audience,” she added. “But the characters are so strong, it doesn’t matter — it’s really funny. I don’t know what it’s going to be like when we get it all — that’s the risk.”

No release date has been announced for “The Irishman,” but it’s expected to premiere later this year.

