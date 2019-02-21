‘The Kid’ Trailer: Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke in Rock ‘n Roll Western

Dane DeHaan plays Billy the Kid in this gunslinger tale from Lionsgate, directed by Vincent D'Onofrio.

Ethan Hawke looks so good with two pistols in his hands it’s a wonder he hasn’t done more Westerns. From the cut of his jib in this new trailer for “The Kid,” if Hawke had been born earlier, he might have given Clint Eastwood a run for his money. Sporting a manicured mustache and a flat-brimmed black cowboy hat, Hawke plays a lawman with a philosopher streak in this spring release from Lionsgate, which also happens to star Chris Pratt as his scruffy nemesis and Dane DeHaan as a spirited Billy the Kid.

The official synopsis reads: “A young boy, Rio (Jake Schur), is forced to go on the run across the American Southwest in a desperate attempt to save his sister (Leila George) from his villainous uncle (Chris Pratt). Along the way, he encounters Sheriff Pat Garrett (Ethan Hawke), on the hunt for the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid (Dane DeHaan). Rio finds himself increasingly entwined in the lives of these two legendary figures as the cat and mouse game of Billy the Kid’s final year of life plays out. Ultimately Rio is forced to choose which type of man he is going to become, the outlaw or the man of valor, and will use this self-realization in a final act to save his family.”

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio was behind the camera for this one. He worked from a script by “The Glass Castle” scribe Andrew Lanham, whose next project is another collaboration with “Short Term 12” director Destin Daniel Cretton starring Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan.

Check out the trailer, including Hawke waxing poetic about the power of storytelling to secure a person’s legacy, below.

Lionsgate will release “The Kid” in theaters on March 8, 2019.

