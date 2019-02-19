Aaron Sorkin Puts ‘The Newsroom’ Rumors to Rest: ‘No Plans to Return’

Over the weekend, an online groundswell for the polarizing HBO series had some fans hopeful the show might come back in some form.

Whispers of a return to the world of ACN spread through Twitter over the weekend, as potential news of more “The Newsroom” popped up in a handful of places. But that interest — whether stoked by devoted fans, devoted hate-watchers, or devoted quoters of Jeff Daniels’ immortal delivery of the line “I ever tell you otherwise, you punch me in the face!” — took a slight blow from creator and writer Aaron Sorkin.

As a guest on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the host asked Sorkin whether there was any truth to the rumors that the HBO show might be making some kind of return. (So kind of Corden to call “The Newsroom” a “hit show,” which seems like a slight bit of revisionism.)

“I wish the show was on the air now. I would love to be writing it now. But there are other things coming up. I’ve no plans to return to anything I’ve done,” Sorkin said.

Logically, this would also mean that there are also no active plans to return to another Sorkin show that centered on people at a very specific workplace and for multiple seasons that challenged what was possible on TV. So, sad news for fans of “Sports Night.” (There’s also that Aaron Sorkin show about the White House and that Aaron Sorkin show about a sketch comedy series and an Aaron Sorkin screenplay that never became a live TV event despite IndieWire’s very helpful, very accurate casting assistance.)

It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a half-decade since “The Newsroom” went off the air, following a final, protracted season that ran six episodes in late 2014. But ACN diehards will have to be content with Jeff Daniels’ most improbable of Emmys.

Watch the full interview clip (including Mahershala Ali’s unparalleled shirt-jacket combo) below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.