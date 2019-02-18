‘The Punisher’ and ‘Jessica Jones’ Both Canceled, Ending the Marvel/Netflix Universe for Good

All six shows are no more.

And then there were none. “The Punisher” and “Jessica Jones” have both been canceled, meaning the entire Marvel/Netflix universe — including “Iron Fist,” “Luke Cage,” “Daredevil,” and “Defenders” — is no more. “The Punisher” just premiered its second season a month ago, whereas the upcoming third (and now final) season of “Jessica Jones” will still air as intended. Deadline first broke the news.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Netflix told Deadline in a statement. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.

“In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” Netflix added. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

“On behalf of everyone at Marvel Television, we couldn’t be more proud or more grateful to our audience,” Marvel TV said after news of the duel cancelation broke. “Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters…but you know Marvel better than that,” the company added.

“As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up,’” Marvel declared with a shout-out to Daredevil, its first series on Netflix back on April 10, 2015. “To be continued…!”

In addition, “Punisher” star Jon Bernthal acknowledged the situation on Instagram:

