‘The Tick’ Trailer: Meet the New Friends and Foes of Amazon’s Strange Superhero Team

Angry crustaceans and jelly-limbed compatriots join Arthur and The Tick for an April-debuting Season 2.

Much like the title character at its center, “The Tick” has never been conventional. Its biggest villain to date flew around in a spaceship shaped like a giant letter “T.” One of the world’s biggest heroes was a talking dog. There’s a character named Tinfoil Kevin.

While none of those characters pop up in the trailer for the Amazon Prime Video show’s Season 2, there are still plenty of cross-species oddities left for “The Tick” to deal with. Peter Serafinowicz is back in rare form as the dangerously optimistic superbeing the Tick. As his trusted sidekick Arthur, Griffin Newman returns for more stunned reaction shots while gadgets and heroes and nemeses all continue to go haywire in their own specific ways.

Also joining the fun this season is John Hodgman, who looks to be The Tick and Arthur’s new trusted R&D specialist. There’s also a giant, malevolent crustacean who looks to be very, very angry. Everyone’s conflicting motivations should come into stronger focus when Season 2 drops at the beginning of April.

With Jackie Earle Haley’s The Terror now vanquished, Miss Lint (Yara Martinez) looks ready to take over the mantle of prime Tick adversary. Filling out the list of characters on either side of this ongoing tussle is the emotionally near-impenetrable Overkill (Scott Speiser), Arthur’s sister Dot (Valorie Curry), and everyone’s favorite talking motorized headquarters Dangerboat (Alan Tudyk).

The first season of the show premiered in two parts, with the first debuting in August of 2017 and the latter half wrapping up in February of the following year. That 12-episode season did not have a smiling man with superpowers whose arm wiggles when you shake it, so there’s that to look forward to.

Watch the full trailer (including some other peculiar anatomical anomalies) below:

“The Tick” Season 2 premieres April 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.