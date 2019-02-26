Topher Grace Edited All 10 ‘Star Wars’ Movies Into One Thrilling Trailer — Watch

Grace earned some of the best reviews of his career last year for his role in Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman."

Topher Grace is primarily known as an actor, but he has unexpectedly become a beloved editor over the years. Grace first gained respect from the “Star Wars” fandom when he edited together George Lucas’ three prequel films into a single 85-minute feature film. The actor screened his “Star Wars” cut to select press and earned strong reactions, although legal restrictions prevented him from hosting further screenings. Following his work playing Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in “BlacKkKlansman,” Grace turned to editing Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” trilogy into a single-two hour movie. So what’s next on the editing docket for Grace? The ultimate “Star Wars” trailer, naturally.

Released to social media and on YouTube, “Star Wars: Always” is Grace’s compilation of the 10 live-action “Star Wars” movies released in theaters into a single five-minute trailer. While moviegoers might think Grace has simply made a supercut of the best “Star Wars” scenes across the franchise, the trailer plays more like a thrilling exploration of the emotions that weave through Lucas’ original Skywalker saga and into Daisy Ridley’s Rey in the new trilogy. Both “Rogue One” and “Solo” are featured as flashback motifs.

“Star Wars: Always” was a group effort between Grace and movie trailer editor Jeff Yorkes. The actor recently attended the Oscars as a cast member in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” which won the filmmaker his first Oscar, for Best Adapted Screenplay. Grace’s role in the movie earned him some of the best critical reviews of his career.

Grace’s saga trailer arrives just a few weeks after J.J. Abrams officially wrapped filming on “Star Wars: Episode IX.” The still-untitled “Star Wars” movie is set to wrap up the trilogy first started in “The Force Awakens.” Disney is releasing the movie in theaters nationwide December 20. Watch Grace’s “Star Wars: Always” in the video below.

