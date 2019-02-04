‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer: Buzz and Woody Have a Bad Time at the Fair

The latest installment in the beloved franchise arrives on June 21.

Disney and Pixar are celebrating the Super Bowl the only way they know how: by releasing a trailer for “Toy Story 4,” which trails its immediate predecessor by nearly a decade and the first film in the franchise by almost a quarter of a century. Josh Cooley is directing the film after previously making the short “Riley’s First Date?” for the animation studio; the first two installments were helmed by John Lasseter, with Lee Unkirch (who co-directed “Toy Story 2” and directed “Coco”) handling the third. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Michael Keaton, and Kristen Schaal are all returning to the world of “Toy Story,” with Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves joining it for the first time. Disney will release “Toy Story 4” in theaters on June 21.

