‘Tremors’: Unaired TV Pilot to Air Footage as Part of New ATX 2019 Lineup

Exclusive: Audiences at the annual Austin festival will have a chance to see part of the cult hit's TV adaptation that never went to series.

Last spring, Syfy opted not to send its TV adaptation of “Tremors” to series. Despite a pilot that starred Kevin Bacon, who also starred in the 1990 film that kickstarted an unlikely horror franchise, and a trailer that surfaced a few months later, the episode never aired. This year’s ATX Television Festival will look to change that, offering a few glimpses of the show that might have been had the network moved forward with the Vincenzo Natali-directed opening chapter.

The panel won’t feature a start-to-finish screening of the episode, but the event will feature a selection of clips, a live script reading, and conversations with executive producers and cast, including Andrew Miller, Jessica Rhoades, Toks Olagundoye, P.J. Byrne, and Haley Tju.

Other additions to the schedule include a panel conversation between Margo Martindale and Shane McRae, who star together on the Amazon Prime Video series “Sneaky Pete.” Per the festival announcement, the pair “will discuss their respective acting careers and unique friendship as both co-stars and roommates.”

One final fresh element of the updated ATX slate is a new episode of “Everyone is Doing Great,” the TV brainchild of former “One Tree Hill” castmates James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti. The pair will also discuss their crowdfunding efforts, which initially brought them to ATX to screen the debut episode at the 2018 edition of the festival.

These three components join an ATX 2019 schedule that already includes a panel looking inside the world of Blumhouse’s TV division, a conversation with the writers of the Starz series “Vida,” a retrospective for the ABC series “Men in Trees,” and a discussion of sex scene safety concerns convened by former “The Walking Dead” EP Glen Mazzara.

ATX Television Festival “Season 8” runs June 6-9, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

