‘Triple Frontier’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac, Affleck, Hedlund, and Hunnam in Netflix Action Thriller

"A Most Violent Year" director J.C. Chandor brings together a star-studded cast in what could be a huge hit for Netflix.

Netflix is going all in on masculine star power for its upcoming release “Triple Frontier.” The drug cartel thriller is the latest directorial effort for J.C. Chandor, who has impressed critics with such dramas as “Margin Call,” “All Is Lost,” and “A Most Violent Year.” Chandor reunites with his “Violent” leading man Oscar Isaac for “Triple Frontier,” which also stars Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.

The official “Triple Frontier” synopsis reads: “A group of former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties, and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

“Triple Frontier” was originally written by Mark Boal, the journalist and Oscar-winning screenwriter behind Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” and “Detroit.” Bigelow was attached to direct the film for some time before leaving after several production delays. Chandor stepped in and punched up the script.

Chandor is one of several high-profile filmmakers releasing new projects on Netflix in 2019. Others include Martin Scorsese, who is reuniting with Robert De Niro for the gangster drama “The Irishman,” and David Fincher, who is back for a second season of his acclaimed serial killer drama series “Mindhunter.” With an ensemble that includes Isaac, Affleck, and Hunnam, “Triple Frontier” looks to be Netflix’s most star-powered original film to date.

“Triple Frontier” will open in select theaters and become available to stream on Netflix starting March 13. Watch the new official trailer below.

