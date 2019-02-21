‘The Twilight Zone’ Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Reboot Will Get Under Your Skin

Looks like this new CBS All Access version will have plenty of nods to the original — with an incredible cast to match.

After that hair-raising “Us” trailer, it’s almost an expectation now that a Jordan Peele project is going to have a great trailer. The upcoming reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” for which Peele serves as both host and executive producer, seems to be no exception. Anyone looking for clues at how this new version will veer away from — or pepper in nods to — its predecessor will have plenty to unpack here.

Adam Scott’s episode, titled “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” already had plenty of potential to follow in the footsteps of installments led by William Shatner and John Lithgow. Judging by the way that toy washing up on the shore looks an awful lot like the monster Shatner’s character saw on the wing of his plane, this series seems to be following in a pretty solid lineage.

Above all, the trailer is a gold mine for the horror staple of innocent-seeming lines feeling awfully threatening in this context: “We don’t have a dog,” “What are the odds of that?” and “Are you happy with your life?” are all enough to get someone’s skin crawling, even before the staccato riff on the iconic theme music. People walking backwards certainly does the trick, too.

Read More: ‘The Twilight Zone’: Here’s Everything We Know About the CBS All Access Revival

Aside from the previously announced cast that includes the likes of John Cho and Sanaa Lathan, this first look also sprinkles in some new unexpected faces. In addition to a first look at Tracy Morgan, the new trailer hints at appearances from Chris Diamantopoulos and Glenn Fleshler, too. And let’s all take a second to marvel at Steven Yeun’s very good hat.

So many questions are still left: What happened to make Kumail Nanjiani say, “What did you do to me?” Why does that jukebox feel so dangerous? Is Jacob Tremblay’s character…running for office?

Get some hints by watching the full trailer (including a cameo from Peele himself) below:

“The Twilight Zone” premieres April 1 on CBS All Access.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.