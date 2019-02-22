‘Under the Skin’ Director Jonathan Glazer Stuns With Skydiving Apple Ad — Watch

Here's some new Jonathan Glazer content to keep you tied over until his next feature.

Later this year “Under the Skin” will mark its sixth year since its world premiere at the 2013 Telluride Film Festival, and to cinephiles’ disappointment writer-director Jonathan Glazer has not released a directorial effort since then. Fortunately, Glazer returned this week with a brand new commercial touting the Apple Watch. The advertisement is only one minute long, but it’s got enough jaw-dropping visual bravado to tide over “Sexy Beast,” “Birth,” and “Under the Skin” fans over until Glazer’s next feature.

Glazer’s Apple Watch ad stars world champion indoor skydiver and air dancer Inka Titto. The premise of the commercial is relatively simple: Titto is out for a run using her Apple Watch to map out her route and the device takes her from mountainsides to an exhilarating free fall in the sky. Glazer was a regular in the commercial and music video world prior to directing feature films. The filmmaker helmed commercials for Nike and Stella Artois, among other brands, and directed videos for the likes of Radiohead, Massive Attack, and more.

As for Glazer’s movie career, the writer-director has spent the last five years since “Under the Skin” opened in theaters in 2014 developing a Holocaust drama. Glazer teased the project last year, saying his approach to a Holocaust movie would be different than films such as “Schindler’s List” and “Son of Saul.” Those movies were told from the perspective of victims, but Glazer said he is more interested in following the bystanders who watched the atrocities unfold.

“I remember being very taken by the faces of the bystanders, the onlookers, the complicit, you know? Ordinary Germans,” Glazer said. “I started wondering how it would be possible to stand by and watch that. Some of the faces actually enjoy it. The spectacle of it. The kinda circus of it.”

Glazer said his Holocaust film will be set in Auschwitz and could be ready to debut in 2020. In the meantime, watch the director’s awesome Apple Watch commercial in the video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.