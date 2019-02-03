‘Us’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Debuts a New Preview Ahead of the Super Bowl

His "Get Out" follow-up premieres at SXSW next month.

It wouldn’t be Super Bowl Sunday without new movie trailers, and Jordan Peele is so considerate that he released his before the game even starts. “Us,” his much-anticipated follow-up to “Get Out,” has a new preview ahead of its premiere at South by Southwest next month. Watch it below.

Here’s the synopsis, which is lengthy enough to potentially reveal more than you’d like to know: “Set in present day along the iconic Northern California coastline, ‘Us,’ from Monkeypaw Productions, stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (‘Black Panther’s Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway.

“Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family. After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway. ‘Us’ pits an endearing American family against a terrifying and uncanny opponent: doppelgängers of themselves.”

“Get Out” was a massive success two years ago, earning $255 million worldwide against a budget of just $4.5 million and earning Peele the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay; it was also nominated for Best Picture, Director, and Actor (Daniel Kaluuya).

After its SXSW debut, “Us” will arrive in theaters courtesy of Universal Pictures on March 22.

