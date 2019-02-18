‘Veep’ Trailer: Final Season Filled with Even More Campaign Craziness

The long-running HBO comedy begins its farewell season next month.

We’re still a year away from the craziest part of the actual presidential election campaign, but leave it to Selina Meyer to kick things off as only she can.

When last “Veep” left off, the HBO series hinted that the former President might be trying to find a way back into the highest office, courtesy of a constitutional loophole. Even though her stalwart assistant Gary (Tony Hale) is in tow as usual, she’ll face the unlikeliest of foes, as Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) stands opposite her in the race.

Of course Jonah is incapable of kissing a baby properly and eating a corn dog like a regular human being. This trailer also hints that the open questions of Selina’s daughter Catherine’s (Sarah Sutherland) new child and the ongoing attempt to craft a tell-all memoir are each going to figure into these upcoming final “Veep” episodes.

It’s the last season for the show, which in addition to being an Emmys juggernaut, has been one of the best-reviewed comedies on TV. After a hiatus that meant no new episodes in 2018, it’ll be back for a quicker time than usual, with the final season only having seven episodes. The series also picked up an end-of-March premiere date, which will put it right back in awards contention for its farewell.

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus, a number of the beloved ensemble members are back for this new season, including Anna Chlumsky, Sam Richardson, Kevin Dunn, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Gary Cole and more. Series showrunner David Mandel is returning to direct the upcoming season premiere.

Watch the full trailer (including a tiny hint of some of the most wonderful, beautiful swearing anywhere on TV) below:

“Veep” Season 7 premieres March 31 on HBO.

