VES Awards 2019: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Win Top VFX Prizes

Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” was the big VFX winner at the 17th annual VES Awards Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton, grabbing four prizes, including photoreal feature. And Sony’s animated Oscar favorite, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” also scored four awards, including animated feature.
While it’s a significant momentum builder for “Infinity War” in its quest to be the first VFX Oscar winner for the MCU (and first superhero winner since 2004’s “Spider-Man 2”), there still remains competition from Damien Chazelle’s “First Man,” which won the VES supporting prize. However, “Infinity War” boasts the stronger CG wow factor in the form of the brilliantly animated Thanos (peformance-captured by Josh Brolin) from Digital Domain and Weta Digital.
“Infinity War” also took home honors for animated character (Thanos), simulations (Titan), and compositing (Titan). “Spider-Verse” additionally snagged animated character (Miles Morales), environment (Graphic New York City), and simulations.
On the TV side, “Lost in Space” was the big winner with four awards, claiming episode (“Danger, Will Robinson”), character (Humanoid), environment (Impact Area), and compositing (Crash Site Rescue).
Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was also a noteworthy winner for environment (“The Shining,” Overlook Hotel) and virtual cinematography (New York Race).
Sony Pictures
As previously announced, Illumination founder/producer Chris Meledandri was the first animation luminary to win the VES Lifetime Achievement Award, writer-director-producer Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”) received the Visionary Award, and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were honored for Creative Excellence.
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“Avengers: Infinity War”
Daniel DeLeeuw
Jen Underdahl
Kelly Port
Matt Aitken
Daniel Sudick
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature
“First Man”
Paul Lambert
Kevin Elam
Tristan Myles
Ian Hunter
JD Schwalm
Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Joshua Beveridge
Christian Hejnal
Danny Dimian
Bret St. Clair
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“Lost in Space”; Danger, Will Robinson
Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Niklas Jacobson
Joao Sita
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; Pilot
Erik Henry
Matt Robken
Bobo Skipper
Deak Ferrand
Pau Costa
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project
“Age of Sail”
John Kahrs
Kevin Dart
Cassidy Curtis
Theresa Latzko
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
“John Lewis”; The Boy and the Piano
Kamen Markov
Philip Whalley
Anthony Bloor
Andy Steele
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
“Childish Gambino’s Pharos”
Keith Miller
Alejandro Crawford
Thelvin Cabezas
Jeremy Thompson
Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature
“Avengers: Infinity War”; Thanos
Jan Philip Cramer
Darren Hendler
Paul Story
Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; Miles Morales
Marcos Kang
Chad Belteau
Humberto Rosa
Julie Bernier Gosselin
Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project
“Lost in Space”; Humanoid
Chad Shattuck
Paul Zeke
Julia Flanagan
Andrew McCartney
Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial
“Volkswagen”; Born Confident; Bam
David Bryan
Chris Welsby
Fabian Frank
Chloe Dawe
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature
“Ready Player One”; The Shining, Overlook Hotel
Mert Yamak
Stanley Wong
Joana Garrido
Daniel Gagiu
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature
Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse”; Graphic New York City
Terry Park
Bret St. Clair
Kimberly Liptrap
Dave Morehead
Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Lost in Space”; Pilot; Impact Area
Philip Engström
Kenny Vähäkari
Jason Martin
Martin Bergquist
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project
“Ready Player One”; New York Race
Daniele Bigi
Edmund Kolloen
Mathieu Vig
Jean-Baptiste Noyau
Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project
“Mortal Engines”; London
Matthew Sandoval
James Ogle
Nick Keller
Sam Tack
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature
“Avengers: Infinity War”; Titan
Gerardo Aguilera
Ashraf Ghoniem
Vasilis Pazionis
Hartwell Durfor
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Ian Farnsworth
Pav Grochola
Simon Corbaux
Brian D. Casper
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project
“Altered Carbon”
Philipp Kratzer
Daniel Fernandez
Xavier Lestourneaud
Andrea Rosa
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature
“Avengers: Infinity War”; Titan
Sabine Laimer
Tim Walker
Tobias Wiesner
Massimo Pasquetti
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode
“Lost in Space”; Impact; Crash Site Rescue
David Wahlberg
Douglas Roshamn
Sofie Ljunggren
Fredrik Lönn
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial
“Apple”; Welcome Home
Michael Ralla
Steve Drew
Alejandro Villabon
Peter Timberlake
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
“Terra Nova”
Thomas Battistetti
Mélanie Geley
Mickael Le Mezo
Guillaume Hoarau
