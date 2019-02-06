VES Awards 2019: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Win Top VFX Prizes

"Infinity War" took a step closer to the VFX Oscar, yet "First Man" is still in the race after snagging supporting VFX.

Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” was the big VFX winner at the 17th annual VES Awards Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton, grabbing four prizes, including photoreal feature. And Sony’s animated Oscar favorite, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” also scored four awards, including animated feature.

While it’s a significant momentum builder for “Infinity War” in its quest to be the first VFX Oscar winner for the MCU (and first superhero winner since 2004’s “Spider-Man 2”), there still remains competition from Damien Chazelle’s “First Man,” which won the VES supporting prize. However, “Infinity War” boasts the stronger CG wow factor in the form of the brilliantly animated Thanos (peformance-captured by Josh Brolin) from Digital Domain and Weta Digital.

Read More:Oscars 2019: Best Visual Effects Predictions

“Infinity War” also took home honors for animated character (Thanos), simulations (Titan), and compositing (Titan). “Spider-Verse” additionally snagged animated character (Miles Morales), environment (Graphic New York City), and simulations.

On the TV side, “Lost in Space” was the big winner with four awards, claiming episode (“Danger, Will Robinson”), character (Humanoid), environment (Impact Area), and compositing (Crash Site Rescue).

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” was also a noteworthy winner for environment (“The Shining,” Overlook Hotel) and virtual cinematography (New York Race).

Sony Pictures

As previously announced, Illumination founder/producer Chris Meledandri was the first animation luminary to win the VES Lifetime Achievement Award, writer-director-producer Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”) received the Visionary Award, and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were honored for Creative Excellence.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Daniel DeLeeuw

Jen Underdahl

Kelly Port

Matt Aitken

Daniel Sudick

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“First Man”

Paul Lambert

Kevin Elam

Tristan Myles

Ian Hunter

JD Schwalm

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Joshua Beveridge

Christian Hejnal

Danny Dimian

Bret St. Clair

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Lost in Space”; Danger, Will Robinson

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Niklas Jacobson

Joao Sita

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; Pilot

Erik Henry

Matt Robken

Bobo Skipper

Deak Ferrand

Pau Costa

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Age of Sail”

John Kahrs

Kevin Dart

Cassidy Curtis

Theresa Latzko

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

“John Lewis”; The Boy and the Piano

Kamen Markov

Philip Whalley

Anthony Bloor

Andy Steele

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Childish Gambino’s Pharos”

Keith Miller

Alejandro Crawford

Thelvin Cabezas

Jeremy Thompson

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Thanos

Jan Philip Cramer

Darren Hendler

Paul Story

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; Miles Morales

Marcos Kang

Chad Belteau

Humberto Rosa

Julie Bernier Gosselin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“Lost in Space”; Humanoid

Chad Shattuck

Paul Zeke

Julia Flanagan

Andrew McCartney

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

“Volkswagen”; Born Confident; Bam

David Bryan

Chris Welsby

Fabian Frank

Chloe Dawe

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Ready Player One”; The Shining, Overlook Hotel

Mert Yamak

Stanley Wong

Joana Garrido

Daniel Gagiu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse”; Graphic New York City

Terry Park

Bret St. Clair

Kimberly Liptrap

Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Lost in Space”; Pilot; Impact Area

Philip Engström

Kenny Vähäkari

Jason Martin

Martin Bergquist

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

“Ready Player One”; New York Race

Daniele Bigi

Edmund Kolloen

Mathieu Vig

Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Mortal Engines”; London

Matthew Sandoval

James Ogle

Nick Keller

Sam Tack

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Titan

Gerardo Aguilera

Ashraf Ghoniem

Vasilis Pazionis

Hartwell Durfor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Ian Farnsworth

Pav Grochola

Simon Corbaux

Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Altered Carbon”

Philipp Kratzer

Daniel Fernandez

Xavier Lestourneaud

Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Titan

Sabine Laimer

Tim Walker

Tobias Wiesner

Massimo Pasquetti

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

“Lost in Space”; Impact; Crash Site Rescue

David Wahlberg

Douglas Roshamn

Sofie Ljunggren

Fredrik Lönn

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

“Apple”; Welcome Home

Michael Ralla

Steve Drew

Alejandro Villabon

Peter Timberlake

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Terra Nova”

Thomas Battistetti

Mélanie Geley

Mickael Le Mezo

Guillaume Hoarau

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.