‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Trailer: TV Version Has New York, Vampire Fights and Wordplay

An update on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's mockumentary about immortals arrives next month on FX.

Most TV shows based on beloved movies try to capture a bit of the old energy while bringing in some new wrinkles. From the looks of its new trailer from FX, “What We Do in the Shadows” should be no exception. A half-hour series based on the 2014 comedy of the same name, “What We Do in the Shadows” follows a brand new set of vampires just trying to go about their daily routine. This time, the venue switches from New Zealand to New York, where a fresh group of the undead manage to get their fill of blood with the help of one intrepid human.

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, who co-directed the original film, are both back in behind-the-scenes roles. For the pilot, Waititi returns behind the camera and Clement as a co-writer. The new ensemble for the series includes Harvey Guillen as Guillermo, the “familiar” to head vampire roommate Nandor (Kayvan Novak). Along with couple Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry), this crew will have to navigate life in and around their chosen home so close to New York City.

The rest of the cast features some recent TV and film favorites, including Beanie Feldstein and Doug Jones. This trailer also gives audiences the first chance to see Mark Proksch as the brand-new energy vampire, who chooses to bring his soul-sucking ways to the unsuspecting office environs of corporate America. With flinging coins, spontaneous flames, and some blood-related puns, it looks like there will be plenty of other fresh surprises as this inaugural season forges on.

Watch the full trailer (including a tongue-in-cheek reference to Clement’s former show) below:

“What We Do in the Shadows” premieres March 27 on FX.

