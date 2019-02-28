‘Will Smith’s Bucket List’ Trailer: Watch Will Smith Do the Things Will Smith Finds Interesting

The new Facebook Watch series finds the international superstar cheating death in a handful of ways.

Will Smith may not be coming back for the “Suicide Squad” sequel, but clearly he has plenty of other things to do. As one presumably does when one is a gigantic international movie star, Smith is dead set on enjoying all the spoils of his fame. Namely, endangering his well-being by engaging in a series of stunts and death-defying activities all for a show. “Will Smith’s Bucket List,” which is now available on the platform, follows Smith as he pursues his various passions of skydiving, swimming with sharks, and Formula 1 racing.

In the coming weeks, Smith will also conquer other terrifying feats of human achievement, like running a half-marathon in the sweltering heat of Cuba and doing stand-up for a crowd larger than three people. Don’t ever underestimate Smith’s Tom Cruise-like commitment to achieving his wildest dreams.

Of course, Smith is not alone in these globe-hopping travels. Accompanied by his wife of 21 years Jada Pinkett Smith and various other friends and family, Smith summons the strength of Hancock and the wit of Nicky Spurgeon (that’s his character from the 2015 film “Focus,” as if we had to tell you that) to make sure no activity goes unfulfilled. There also appears to be a giant jetpack involved somehow, an appropriate way to travel in AD Will2K19. Until the world gets “Gemini Man,” his impending collaboration with renowned filmmaker Ang Lee from Skydance Media expected later this year, this is going to be fans’ main Will Smith fix for the next few months.

New episodes of “Will Smith’s Bucket List” will be available Wednesdays at noon ET on Facebook Watch. Watch the full trailer (including Smith mastering the moves of an intricate Bollywood dance routine) below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.