Woody Allen Sets Return: Director Preparing New Movie to Be Shot in Spain

Woody Allen is reportedly in development on his next feature and is partnering with his “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Midnight In Paris” producer Mediapro. As reported by The New York Times, the upcoming Allen movie is in the early stages of pre-production. Allen will shoot the movie in Spain. Local newspaper El País reports that location scouting has already taken place in the Basque city of San Sebastián.

A Mediapro spokeswoman confirmed to The Times that Allen is already working on the film. Mediapro could not confirm any other details. IndieWire has reached out to the company and Allen’s representatives for further details. When asked by The Times why it was working with Allen, the Mediapro spokesperson cited the company’s long-standing relationship with the writer-director.

“We have a 10-year relationship with Mr. Allen and, like all projects we produce, we judge the creator by its work,” the company said. “All of our projects have a unique personality, and we support all types of artistic voices and ideas and remain committed to producing well-defined and creative projects for audiences worldwide.”

Allen’s new movie will be his first since “A Rainy Day in New York,” which still has not been released by Amazon Studios. The director filed a $68 million suit against Amazon Studios earlier this month, alleging the company backed out of a multi-picture film deal because of the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has long accused Allen of molesting her when she was a child. Allen called the claims “a 25-year old, baseless allegation” in his lawsuit.

In reuniting with Mediapro, Allen returns to a relationship that backed two of his most successful movies. Both “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Midnight In Paris” were box office hits and awards season darlings, winning Oscars for Allen’s screenplay (“Midnight in Paris”) and Penélope Cruz’s supporting performance (“Vicky Cristina Barcelona”). Allen’s name has been a point of contention for much of the last couple years as the #MeToo movement has put the spotlight back on Farrow’s allegation against him.

