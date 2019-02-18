Writers Guild Awards 2019: Full Winners List (Updating Live)

Check out the full list of winners for both film and television as the WGA throws dual ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles.

With just one week to go before the Oscars inundate Hollywood with the final event of this year’s awards season, one last guild has some awards of its own to give out. It’s safe to say that no one does it quite like the Writers Guild, which traditionally holds not one, but two awards ceremonies, with both New York and Los Angeles playing home to an evening event that unfolds simultaneously. That night is tonight, with the NYC crowd hitting the Edison Ballroom, while the Angeleno arm is back at the Beverly Hilton.

And there are plenty of awards give out. (No, really: For a full list of the nominees from the realms of new media, radio/audio, news, and promotional writing, visit the Writers Guild of America website here.)

On the film side, plenty of top contenders made the cut, including “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Eighth Grade,” “Green Book,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Vice.” WGA omissions included “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which won two Golden Globes, and Paul Schrader’s acclaimed “First Reformed,” which was nominated for Best Screenplay at the Critics’ Choice and Indie Spirit awards.

In the television world, award season heavyweights “Atlanta,” “Barry,” and “The Crown” are all competing, as are other programs like “Nathan for You,” “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Narcos: Mexico,” and “Maniac,” which were overlooked by other early awards voting boding.

Check out the full list of winners below, updating live.

FILM NOMINEES

Original Screenplay

“Eighth Grade”

“Green Book”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Adapted Screenplay

“Blackkklansman”

“Black Panther”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Documentary Screenplay

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

“Fahrenheit 11/9″

“Generation Wealth”

“In Search of Greatness”

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Succession”

Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

New Series

“Barry”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

“Homecoming”

“Pose”

“Succession”

Long Form Original

“Castle Rock”

“My Dinner with Hervé”

“Paterno”

Long Form Adapted

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“The Looming Tower”

“Maniac”

“Sharp Objects”

Short Form New Media Original

“After Forever”

“Class of Lies”

“Love Daily”

“West 40s”

Short Form New Media Adapted

“The Walking Dead: Red Machete”

Animation

“Bart’s Not Dead” (“The Simpsons”) WINNER

“Boywatch” (“Bob’s Burgers”)

“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (“Bob’s Burgers”)

“Krusty the Clown” (“The Simpsons”)

“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (“Bob’s Burgers”)

“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy”)

Episodic Drama

“Camelot” (“Narcos: Mexico”)

“The Car” (“This Is Us”)

“Episode 407” (“The Affair”)

“First Blood” (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

“Paean To The People” (“Homeland”) WINNER

“The Precious Blood of Jesus” (“Ozark”)

Episodic Comedy

“Another Place” (“Forever”)

“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (“Barry”) WINNER

“Halibut!” (“Santa Clarita Diet”)

“Kimmy and the Beest!” (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

“Pilot” (“The Kids Are Alright”)

“Who Knows Better Than I” (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“I Love You, America”

“Nathan For You”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

Comedy/Variety Specials

“2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish”

“Drew Michael”

“The Fake News with Ted Nelms”

“The Oscars 2018”

