Yalitza Aparicio Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Her Roots in Response to Racist Slurs

The "Roma" star has been met with racism throughout awards season.

Yalitza Aparicio’s recent Oscar nomination has been met with praise and enthusiasm in most corners, but not everyone is happy for the “Roma” actress. Video surfaced yesterday of Mexican actor Sergio Goyri criticizing the Academy for honoring “a fucking Indian who says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am.'”

Aparacio, 25, released a brief statement in response: “I am proud to be an Oaxacan indigenous woman and it saddens me that there are people who do not know the correct meaning of words,” she said.

Goyri has since apologized. “It was never my intent to offend anyone. I apologize to Yalitza, who deserves [the Oscar nomination] and much more,” he said in an Instagram video (translated by the Guardian). “For me, it is an honor to see a Mexican be nominated for an Oscar.“

It’s far from Aparicio’s first encounter with this, as she addressed last month.

“I’m not the face of Mexico,” she said in a New York Times interview conducted before her Oscar nod. “It shouldn’t matter what you’re into, how you look — you can achieve whatever you aspire to.” Aparicio added, “I’d be breaking the stereotype that because we’re Indigenous we can’t do certain things because of our skin color.”

“Receiving that nomination would be a break from so many ideas. It would open doors to other people — to everyone — and deepen our conviction that we can do these things now.”

“Roma” is up for a total of 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Director, with Aparicio’s co-star Marina de Tavira receiving a Best Supporting Actress nomination as well.

