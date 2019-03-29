Agnès Varda, Remembered: Barry Jenkins, Edgar Wright, JR, and More Post Tributes to French Icon

From filmmakers to major festivals such as Cannes and TIFF, the international film circuit pays tribute to the French New Wave icon.

Update (11:40am ET): Martin Scorsese has issued the following statement on Varda:

“I seriously doubt that Agnès Varda ever followed in anyone else’s footsteps, in any corner of her life or her art…which were one in the same. She charted and walked her own path each step of the way, she and her camera. Every single one of her remarkable handmade pictures, so beautifully balanced between documentary and fiction, is like no one else’s—every image, every cut… What a body of work she left behind: movies big and small, playful and tough, generous and solitary, lyrical and unflinching…and alive. I saw her for the last time a couple of months ago. She knew that she didn’t have much longer, and she made every second count: she didn’t want to miss a thing. I feel so lucky to have known her. And to all young filmmakers: you need to watch Agnès Varda’s pictures.”

–

Directors and major film organizations around the world are mourning the death of Agnès Varda on social media. Varda’s family confirmed earlier today the French filmmaking icon passed away from breast cancer at 90. A pioneering figure of the French New Wave movement and the first woman director to receive an Honorary Oscar, Varda is known for such landmark works as “La Pointe Courte,” “Cleo From 5 to 7,” and “Vagabond.”

Filmmakers Barry Jenkins and Edgar Wright posted tributes to Varda on their social media pages, both of which named the director as one of the definitive masters of the medium. The “Moonlight” Oscar winner wrote, “Work and life were undeniably fused for this legend. She lived FULLY for every moment of those 90 damn years.”

“RIP Agnès Varda, a icon of independent cinema before it even had that name,” Wright added. “‘Faces Places’ was an inventive, funny capper on an extraordinary career. Was funny to see her, smiling with bemusement, on the 2017 Oscar circuit. She knew she didn’t need one. She was already a legend.”

The Cannes Film Festival issued the following statement: “Immense sadness. For almost 65 years, Agnès Varda’s eyes and voice embodied cinema with endless inventiveness. The place she occupied is irreplaceable. Agnès loved images, words and people. She’s one of those whose youth will never fade.”

French artist JR, who Varda collaborated with on the acclaimed documentary “Faces Places,” shared a photo of the two of them accompanied by the caption, For my shooting star wherever you are.” JR and Varda earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature.

Varda premiered her final movie, “Varda by Agnès,” at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year. Read IndieWire’s A- review of the documentary here. Check out tributes to the French filmmaker in the posts below.

For my shooting star wherever you are… Agnes Varda ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M92Ha2VXky — JR (@JRart) March 29, 2019

Work and life were undeniably fused for this legend. She lived FULLY for every moment of those 90 damn years 😻 pic.twitter.com/SHnRbGoDmr — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) March 29, 2019

RIP Agnès Varda, a icon of independent cinema before it even had that name. ‘Faces Places’ was an inventive, funny capper on an extraordinary career. Was funny to see her, smiling with bemusement, on the 2017 Oscar circuit. She knew she didn’t need one. She was already a legend. pic.twitter.com/RDYP0Zi12O — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 29, 2019

“We all have inside ourselves a woman who walks alone on the road. In all women there is something in revolt that is not expressed.” —Agnès Varda pic.twitter.com/w4cfHTnffq — Anna Rose Holmer (@BARFH) March 29, 2019

A

G

N

E

S Thank you #AgnesVarda, for carving bold terrain, leaving us countless road maps, and laughing all along the way. x pic.twitter.com/64aHe9afqx — Vic Mahoney (@VictoriaMahoney) March 29, 2019

Immense sadness. For almost 65 years, Agnès Varda’s eyes and voice embodied cinema with endless inventiveness. The place she occupied is irreplaceable. Agnès loved images, words and people. She’s one of those whose youth will never fade. pic.twitter.com/cpquJXJtwK — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 29, 2019

Rest in peace, Agnès Varda. Thank you for seven decades of perpetually influential and inventive work that has moved us deeply. pic.twitter.com/vKdWuP1WRy — Film Society of Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) March 29, 2019

Agnès Varda, the only woman director of the French New Wave, on the rise of women directors: “I feel proud.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cgxLrsiMlK pic.twitter.com/rIhTLpnFU6 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) March 29, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.