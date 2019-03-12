‘Aladdin’ Official Trailer: Blue Will Smith Sings and Guy Ritchie Goes Wild

"Aladdin" is one of three live-action Disney movies being release in theaters this year.

Believe it or not, but Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” is just getting an official trailer. Many will find that surprising as the film’s previous clips, a teaser trailer released last October and an extended television spot that dropped February 10 during the Grammy Awards, have shown a lot of footage and have caused a wide range of reactions online. The first look at Will Smith’s Genie last month was especially buzz-worthy, as critics reacted with concern to the CGI used to turn Smith into a floating blue character.

“Aladdin” is the latest Disney live-action effort following such hits as “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Jungle Book.” Disney also has live-action remakes of “Dumbo” and “The Lion King” hitting theaters this year. “Aladdin” comes from director Guy Ritchie, best known for “Snatch” and his highly kinetic filmmaking style. Ritchie’s knack for going overboard is all over the “Aladdin” official trailer, which aims to dazzle by including glimpses at a majority of major set pieces, including that iconic magic carpet ride and the Genie’s “Friend Like Me” musical number.

Playing the title role is relative newcomer Mena Massoud. The story follows local thief Aladdin as he is tasked with finding a magic lamp for the villainous Jafar (Marwan Kenzari). The lamp contains the Genie, who grants Aladdin three wishes. Naomi Scott, who will show up opposite Kristen Stewart later this year in the “Charlie Angels” reboot, is playing Princess Jasmine. The film will include songs heard in Disney’s original animated movie, plus new tracks from “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney will release “Aladdin” in theaters nationwide May 24. Watch the official trailer in the video below.

