Apple TV+ Debuts First Footage of Witherspoon and Aniston’s ‘Morning Show,’ Plus More — Watch

J.J. Abrams, Kumail Nanjiani, and more all have new projects coming to Apple's new streaming service later this year.

Apple has unveiled an early look at its brand new streaming service, officially titled Apple TV+. The new service is launching this fall with brand new television projects starring the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Hailee Steinfeld, Octavia Spencer, and more. Creators behind the new shows include Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, and J.J. Abrams. Apple has debuted a first look at a handful of its upcoming original series in a new video promoting the Apple TV+ service.

One of the biggest new originals is “The Morning Show,” which features Witherspoon and Aniston as women battling sexism and dealing with more behind-the-scenes drama on the set of a popular morning news show. The series co-stars Carell and comes from writer Kerry Ehrin and writer and executive producer Jay Carson, best known for serving as producer on “House of Cards.” The first look footage from “The Morning Show” in the video below shows both Witherspoon and Aniston navigating the set of their eponymous news program.

Other series revealed in the Apple TV+ teaser include “Are You Sleeping,” which stars Octavia Spencer as a woman who unravels in the wake of a true crime podcast reopening the wounds of a personal tragedy, and “See,” a big budget series in the vein of “Game of Thrones” that is set centuries in the future in a world in which earth’s remaining population is blind. “See” pairs Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and comes from creator Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) and director Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”).

Indie favorite Hailee Steinfield is also included in the video below thanks to the first footage from drama series “Dickinson.” The show, written by Alena Smith (“The Newsroom,” “The Affair”), stars the actress as a young Emily Dickinson and is described as a “a comedic look into Dickinson’s world, exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn’t fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view.”

Watch the handful of first looks in the Apple TV+ preview below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.